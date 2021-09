DARIEN — Alumni will get to reconnect with more classmates than the ones they directly graduated with a special reunion due to COVID.

The classes of 1985 and 1986 from Darien High School have decided to join forces this year and will be holding a joint reunion at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the Wee Burn Country Club.

“Our class was supposed to have our 35th reunion in 2020, but alas, it was canceled due to COVID,” said Dave Lang, president of the class of ’85.

Consequently, he had the idea to reach out to the organizers of the 1986 class reunion to see if they might be amenable to teaming up.

“The reality of COVID crushed any hopes of the class of 1985 hosting its reunion,” said Lora Bates Carr, organizer of the 1986 class reunion.

She explained that Lang found the class Facebook page and reached out with a request to join forces.

“It was without hesitation that I said, ‘Absolutely,” she said. “We may have been different classes, but our friendships, teams, activities and social networks weren’t limited by our class years.”

Beside that, she pointed out, it might actually make for a unique and interesting twist on the reunion.

“What could be more fun that all of us together again for a weekend of reconnecting?” she said.

Some alumni are already looking forward to it.

“DHS class of 1986 was a special class,” said Suzy Nolan, currently of New Canaan, who is looking forward to attending the reunion to see old friends, reminisce and laugh.

“I have so many great memories from those four years at DHS whether it was in the classroom, on the field or playing music in the cafeteria,” she said. “The class of 1986 was a close and supportive group of kids.”

She does admit, at the same time, that sometimes a reunion can be a little bit unnerving.

“I think we all second guess what we have accomplished and how we look, but then we’re reminded that it’s such a positive group of people who are just there to catch up and have fun,” she said.

Carr said part of the appeal of her class is that the unity extends beyond reunions.

“I’m sure this holds true for many classes, but for the class of 1986, what makes us special is that we have the ability to pick up right where we left off from five, 10, or even 30 years ago,” she said. “Though many of us may have moved away, we have a special place for Darien in our hearts.”

Class of 1985 member Georgia “Gigi” McCreery, who has enjoyed a successful writing and producing career in Hollywood, is looking forward to seeing friends.

“In hindsight, I left Darien to get inspired and to write comedy, but it turns out the joke’s on me because … one of the most inspiring people I’ve ever met is from DHS class of ’86,” she said, referencing graduate Scarlett Lewis.

Lewis, a parent of a Sandy Hook Elementary victim, is an author and activist behind the ChooseLoveMovement.org, which offers free training and education programs centered on emotional wellness and mental health.

“As for the class of ’85, we succeeded at getting vending machines put in the cafeteria, then used the proceeds to buy a glowing magical orb for the library,” McCreery said. “It’s a meaningful legacy. No doubt we’re all very inspired by the orb.”

Lang also remembered a particularly naughty prank that involved burying someone’s ’69 Mustang in the softball field.

“None of our kids can believe we did this, got away with it, and even bragged about it in the local newspaper,” he said.

“Our class was a special one,” Lang said. “We have lots of common memories, especially from our senior year, that will bind us forever.”

For more information, Carr can be reached at Darien1986@gmail.com, and Lang at DavidLang66@gmail.com.