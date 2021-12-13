COVID claims teen's grandmother, forces her to be guardian

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — She got the call from doctors at Marshfield Clinic Wausau Center at about 1 a.m. Nov. 4.
Adriana Jasso’s mother, Suzanne Holubiw, 43, had been treated there for COVID-19 since Oct. 13, Adriana said, and Suzanne had taken a turn for the worse. The medical providers wanted Adriana to come to the facility; they felt it would be best to have her mother taken by helicopter to Marshfield Medical Center, where she could receive a higher level of care with more sophisticated equipment, the Wausau Daily Herald reported.