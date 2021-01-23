COVID-19 vaccination site to open in Prescott Valley arena Jan. 23, 2021 Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 12:04 a.m.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — A multipurpose arena in Prescott Valley will be the latest large venue in Arizona to become a COVID-19 vaccination site.
Cottonwood-based Spectrum Healthcare on Monday will open an appointment-only setup called “Vaccination Station" inside Findlay Toyota Center, a 5,100-seat facility that has hosted events including professional basketball games, rodeos, concerts and ice shows.