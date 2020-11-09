COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Darien, state

DARIEN — Twenty members of the Darien school community have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 9, with 228 in quarantine as per the district dashboard.

As per the Town of Darien’s COVID-19 info page, 19 cases have been reported by the state of Connecticut since Oct. 29.

In a letter to the school community Sunday evening, Schools Superintendent Alan Addley and Director of Nursing Alicia Casucci said the school had another five confirmed and one presumed case reported over the weekend. Two cases were at Darien High School, two at Middlesex Middle School and one case at Holmes School. The presumed case was at Royle School.

All affected individuals have been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for ten (10) days and have been provided with additional instructions to follow prior to returning to school. Family members have also been instructed to self-quarantine and get tested. All quarantined individuals have been notified and given further instructions regarding quarantine and further evaluation.

For the cases at Darien High, the last day the first case was present at school was Monday, November 2, 2020. The last day the second case was present at school was Friday, Nov. 6. After contact tracing was completed, 18 individuals are quarantining for 14 days.

For Middlesex, the last day the first case was present at school was Thursday, Nov. 5. The last day the second case was present at school was Friday, Nov. 6 . After contact tracing was completed, 49 individuals are quarantining for 14 days. After

A class at Royle School will move to remote learning based on the advice of medical advisory staff for a presumed positive case. This request affects 20 individuals.

Darien High, Middlesex, Holmes and Royle opened as normal for in-person learning on Monday. This follows the notification on Friday of two cases reported at Darien High on Friday and two reported on Saturday.

The email also noted that the “frequency and increase of COVID cases is concerning.”

“The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority. In consultation with our medical advisors, the District continues to assess the appropriate learning model in consideration of State and local guidelines. Should it be necessary, the District stands ready to transition to hybrid or remote learning,” they said.

Last Thursday, Darien officials, including Addley, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, Director of Health David Knauf, and Board of Education Chairman Tara Ochman, issued a joint release warning Darien residents of the risks and asking all to take precuations against the spread of COVID-19.

Darien is currently at the “orange” level in the state color map for COVID-19 rates, which means 10 to 14 cases per 100,000 residents. Most of the towns in Fairfield County are orange, with Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury, Bethel and Bridgeport in the red zone at 15 or more cases per 100,000.

The total cases reported in Connecticut as of Monday is 78,125, up 1,065. Total COVID-19 associated deaths ae at 4,671, up 15.

On Monday, it was reported the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech prevented more than 90% of infections in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers, the most encouraging scientific advance so far in the battle against the coronavirus.

The Board of Education will have its first post-election meeting Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. virtually in the Board of Education meeting room, welcoming its new board member, Sara Parent.

Those members of the community wishing to view only, should do so through the Darien Youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUnnvyKBFbFrTWQRuoB6OZA

Those members of the community wishing to participate in public comment should join the meeting via Zoom: https://darienps.zoom.us/j/95203734781