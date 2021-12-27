Florida adds 39,000 new COVID cases from Christmas weekend Dec. 27, 2021 Updated: Dec. 27, 2021 7:57 p.m.
An Orange County family gets tested at the Econ Soccer Complex on the first day of the new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site hosted by Orange County Health Services at the park off East Colonial Drive, in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. At its peak, a line of cars was backed up several miles as thousands of Orange County residents sought testing during the current spike of infections across Central Florida from the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
2 of6 Cars wait in line to get into the Econ Soccer Complex on the first day of the new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site hosted by Orange County Health Services at the park off East Colonial Drive, in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. At left, longtime residents Gillian and Anthony Lovelace walk to the store after determining they would not be able to get back into their neighborhood because of the traffic. At its peak, the line of cars was backed up several miles as thousands of Orange County residents sought testing during the current spike of infections across Central Florida from the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Joe Burbank/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Residents wait in line at the Econ Soccer Complex on the first day of the new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site hosted by Orange County Health Services at the park off East Colonial Drive, in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. At its peak, a line of cars was backed up several miles as thousands of Orange County residents sought testing during the current spike of infections across Central Florida from the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Joe Burbank/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Cars wait in line at the Econ Soccer Complex on the first day of the new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site hosted by Orange County Health Services at the park off East Colonial Drive, in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. At its peak, a line of cars was backed up several miles as thousands of Orange County residents sought testing during the current spike of infections across Central Florida from the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Joe Burbank/AP Show More Show Less
MIAMI (AP) — Florida reported 39,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday from the Christmas weekend, as thousands of people waited in lines for tests following holiday gatherings and flights on crowded airplanes.
Florida reported 17,955 new cases from Sunday and another 21,040 cases from Christmas Day, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.