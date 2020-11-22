CA-House-3-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Garmnd Hamilton Colusa 18 17 3,325 4,309 Glenn 62 58 3,730 6,256 Lake 35 13 3,487 2,202 Sacramento 48 43 6,627 8,674 Solano 271 271 74,646 57,616 Sutter 45 38 18,329 23,549 Yolo 50 42 44,115 17,470 Yuba 34 30 10,678 16,250 Totals 563 512 164,937 136,326

AP Elections 11-22-2020 08:05