Buttigieg urges travelers to respect mask mandates on planes HOPE YEN, Associated Press May 30, 2021 Updated: May 30, 2021 12:14 p.m.
1 of6 U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg hosts a press conference following a tour of East Point, Ga., Friday, May 21, 2021. Senator Jon Ossoff, Senator Raphael Warnock, U.S. Rep Nikema Williams and MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker joined the tour. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Alyssa Pointer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane takes off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Southwest Airlines is pushing back plans to resume selling alcohol on flights after a recent increase in unruly passengers. The airline planned to start selling booze on some flights next month. But on Friday, May 28, the airline said it was delaying the move. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks during a press conference at the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. office space in downtown Atlanta, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Alyssa Pointer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Tuesday, March 9, 2021, file photo, an airline arrives at Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. Federal officials are going after more airline passengers accused of disrupting flights. On Monday, May 17, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration said that it will seek fines totaling more than $100,000 against four passengers on flights in the last several months. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday urged travelers to respect flight attendants and other crew members who enforce federal mask mandates on planes, pledging strict federal enforcement against such abuse at a time of increasingly unruly behavior by passengers.
“The flight crews and other workers you encounter, they’re doing their job,” he said. “They’re following regulations and they’re there to keep you safe. It is absolutely unacceptable to ever mistreat a transportation worker.