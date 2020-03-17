Business sponsors more downtown Darien hand sanitizers

Noble House Media is expanding its effort to give Darien residents hand-sanitizing stations in public areas of the community.

Two new hand-sanitizing stands are available along Boston Post Road in downtown Darien: one in front of Uncle’s Deli at the corner of the Post Road and Brook Street, and the other in front of Dunkin’ Donuts near the intersection of the Post Road and Center Street.

The first sanitizing station was placed in the courtyard between Bankwell and Caffe Nero at the beginning of last week. As COVID-19 continues to spread in Connecticut, Noble House is spearheading this initiative with the partnership of the portable restroom company A Royal Flush, and the town of Darien.

Noble House is providing the service so Darien residents feel more comfortable venturing out into the downtown area even as the outbreak becomes more real in the surrounding communities and Fairfield County. Noble House will continue to use its media platforms to provide small business owners in the region with as much useful information as possible to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

A hotline — 203-689-0806 —has been established to provide businesses with free advice or technological help to avoid any business interruptions.