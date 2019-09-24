Burnout vs. breakthrough: A talk on student athlete pressure

The Blue Wave Booster Club is hosting “burnout vs. breakthrough” — parents and student athletes are welcome.

The event is on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Darien High School.

Does the start of the Fall athletic season have you wondering if your student athlete will surpass their personal goals or be faced with the stress of being a student athlete? The Blue Wave Booster Club is hosting an interactive panel presentation where speakers will provide tips related to fall sports including: training for athletic achievement, preventing injury and optimal nutrition for the student athlete.

Speakers include Karen Sutton, MD, Orthopedic Surgery, Sports Medicine and Orthopedics at Stamford Health, HSS Stamford and Heidi Skolnik, sports nutritionist.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/burnout-vs-breakthrough-in-the-teen-athlete-registration-72401941155