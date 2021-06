BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Incumbent Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Monday said he would undertake a write-in campaign for the general election after losing in the Democratic primary to India Walton, a Socialist candidate in her first run for office.

Brown has refused to concede in the race, which The Associated Press called for Walton last week after it became clear there weren’t enough absentee ballots for Brown to overcome Walton’s lead.