NEW CANAAN — As part of a longstanding tradition at New Canaan Country School, students across the campus participated in “Buddies” time, which pairs younger and older students together.

The first Buddies get-together of the year — and the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — was held outdoors recently with “getting to know you” games that included an iPad photo scavenger hunt and “things we have in common” interviews.

“We have a lot in common,” ninth-grader Lane Gallagher of Rowayton said of his buddy, beginner Catalina Figueroa of Bedford, N.Y. They bonded over their favorite color — blue — and soccer, a sport they both love to play. Lane, a captain of the varsity team, suggested that they could maybe kick a ball together.

“She’s a really happy person, she smiles a lot and laughs a lot, and I think it will be easy to be friends with her,” said Lane.

Catalina agreed that the two are well-suited for friendship.

“I liked that I was coloring with Lane. He shared his pencils with me. His favorite color is blue. And we have a pita chip connection — we both like the same snack,” she said.

New Canaan Country School is an independent day school for students in pre-K through Grade 9 from New Canaan, Darien and beyond in Fairfield County and Westchester County, N.Y.

Beginners 4/5 lead teacher Carin Walden said her young students enjoy meeting with the school’s oldest kids.

“One of the things I love about the Buddy connection is that Beginners have traditionally been partnered with ninth-graders, and it is really a wonderful moment to see the bookends of the school coming together,” she said in a statement. “For the Beginners to know that one day they will take on the role of being the ‘big kids’ and for the ninth-graders to take time to reflect on the beginnings of their NCCS journeys has a certain poetry to it.”

Now in its 27th year, the Buddies program began when former kindergarten teacher Twee Hafner reached out to long-time sixth grade teacher Fraser Randolph in the fall of 1994 to take their students for a walk in the woods together, the school said in a statement.

“Sometimes, we’d also go to her classroom and do things,” in addition to taking walks, Randolph said in a statement. “The students would find spots and read a book, or a younger student would narrate a personal story while an older student would write it down and read it back to them. And it became a natural system. We read a lot of stories together.”

As the students shared lessons, “we realized that the sixth-graders enjoyed and were good at reteaching their own learning. So we did a lot of that. Just sharing what they were each learning,” he said.

“It’s a lot of fun … and the kids know it,” Randolph said, looking back to the start of the program. “If my kids didn’t see her kids, in two week’s time, I’m getting questions about it. It’s a real emotion. It’s a real bonding.

“And you wouldn’t think that some of these tough sixth grade boys … but you watch them sit down and read a book or play checkers, or dress up, or play with a doll, or build with blocks and you know they do it without embarrassment,” he said. “The buddy system allows them to shed that consciousness to become a kid again, but also to realize that they have some responsibility for that buddy.”