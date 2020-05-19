Brush fire on outskirts of metro Phoenix at 50% containment

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire that forced evacuation of 132 homes in a town on the northern outskirts of metro Phoenix remained at 2 square miles (6 square kilometers) Tuesday with containment around 50% of its perimeter.

No homes were burned but the fire burning grass, brush and desert vegetation came within 100 yards (91 meters) of some on Monday as the fire quadruped in size.

Authorities said 250 personnel were working the fire and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management spokeswoman Tiffany Davila said crews made significant progress Monday in containing the fire.

Davila said evacuation orders remained in place Tuesday as authorities remained leery of possible erratic conditions that might result from expected gusty winds.

Crews were building containment lines and clearing brush. Fire managers also have used aircraft to drop water and retardant.

The fire started Sunday and authorities said the fire was human-caused with the specific cause still under investigation.