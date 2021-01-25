Brothers accuse prominent Chicago priest of sexual abuse MICHAEL TARM, AP Legal Affairs Writer Jan. 25, 2021 Updated: Jan. 25, 2021 7:21 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this May 9, 2019, file photo, Father Michael Pfleger speaks at Saint Sabina Catholic Church, in Chicago. In a letter written to the Saint Sabina community, Chicago Cardinal Blasé Cupich announced Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, he has asked Pfleger to step aside from his ministry following receipt of a sexual abuse allegation of a minor by Pfleger more than 40 years earlier. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this July 7, 2018, file photo, Rev. Michael Pfleger, pastor of the Saint Sabina Catholic church on Chicago's Southside, speaks to protesters before marching on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. In a letter written to the Saint Sabina community, Chicago Cardinal Blasé Cupich announced Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, he has asked Pfleger to step aside from his ministry following receipt of a sexual abuse allegation of a minor by Pfleger more than 40 years earlier. Annie Rice/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this July 16, 2014, file photo, Rev. Michael Pfleger, pastor of the Saint Sabina Catholic church on Chicago's Southside, speaks at a news conference in Chicago. In a letter written to the Saint Sabina community, Chicago Cardinal Blasé Cupich announced Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, he has asked Pfleger to step aside from his ministry following receipt of a sexual abuse allegation of a minor by Pfleger more than 40 years earlier. Stacy Thacker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
CHICAGO (AP) — Two brothers in their 60s on Monday described years of sexual abuse by a firebrand activist priest who has gained fame speaking out on national politics from the pulpit and for taking on drug dealers in South Side neighborhoods around his Chicago church.
The abuse began in the 1970s when Father Michael Pfleger was a seminarian at a West Side church and they were in their early teens singing in the church choir, the brothers said in written statements and during comments at a Monday news conference.