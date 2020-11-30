Brookfield floating bridge closes for the winter

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (AP) — The floating bridge over Sunset Lake in Brookfield is closed for the winter, the Vermont Transportation Agency announced Monday.

The bridge on Vermont Route 65 closes in the fall every year and reopens in the spring after the snow melts.

Drivers are advised to adjust their routes to access either side of the lake.

According to the town of Brookfield, the bridge is buoyed by pontoons and was originally built in 1820.