British Columbia, Alaska officials fail to reach ferry deal

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — A British Columbia mayor and Alaska's top transportation official have been unable to reach an agreement over a firearms regulation that could end ferry service.

The Ketchikan Daily News reported Wednesday that Alaska Transportation Commissioner John MacKinnon met with Mayor Lee Brain of Prince Rupert Tuesday.

The Alaska Marine Highway System ferry service to Prince Rupert is scheduled to end Sept. 30.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection requires its officials to carry their own firearms on foreign soil or be in the presence of armed local law enforcement officers.

Officials say the Royal Canadian Mounted Police does not have enough staff in the port city to comply with the regulation.

An Alaska transportation department spokesperson says in an email that the effort to reach an agreement is ongoing.

