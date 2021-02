Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, and State Rep. Terrie Wood will be hosting another “Bring It Home” event Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. The topics are state control of local zoning and school regionalization.

Special guest speakers at this event include: State Rep. Kimberly Fiorello, Scott Hobbs of Hobbs Inc. and Francis Pickering, executive director of Western CT Council of Governments.