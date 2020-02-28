Bring it home: State Rep. Terrie Wood, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson to hold community coffee

State Rep. Terrie Wood and First Selectman Jayme Stevenson will host 'Bring it Home,' a community coffee and conversation, on Saturday, Feb. 29. State Rep. Terrie Wood and First Selectman Jayme Stevenson will host 'Bring it Home,' a community coffee and conversation, on Saturday, Feb. 29. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bring it home: State Rep. Terrie Wood, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson to hold community coffee 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

First Selectman ﻿Jayme Stevenson and State Rep. Terrie Wood are hosting a “Bring It Home” conversation on Feb. 29, at 9 a.m. at the McGuane Field House on Noroton Avenue behind the Noroton Heights Fire Department.

The conversation series is a talk about state and local matters important to Darien residents.

The focus of this discussion is proposed bills & the governor’s budget. Governor Lamont recently announced his proposed budget for the 2020 legislative session, which includes initiatives that have people talking. Transportation, health, education, and other issues are being debated in Hartford and require our attention and response.

﻿Stevenson and Wood will discuss what is happening in Hartford and how the proposals being considered will impact Darien. Everyone is invited to attend.

The Bring It Home series is organized by the Darien Republican Town Committee.