    Route 1 detour & I-95 exit 9 ramp closure in Stamford

Starting Friday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m., the ROUTE 1 (East Main Street) BRIDGE OVER I-95 IN STAMFORD WILL BE CLOSED between Courtland Avenue and Seaside Avenue for the contractor to pour the bridge approach slabs. Traffic will be detoured from Route 1 to Courtland Avenue and Hamilton Avenue.

While the closure is in effect, the EXIT 9 SOUTHBOUND OFF-RAMP and the ROUTE 1 NORTHBOUND I-95 ON-RAMP WILL BE CLOSED.

The following ramps will remain open:

Exit 9 Northbound on- and off-ramps at Seaside Ave

Exit 9 Southbound on-ramp

ALL TRAVEL LANES ON I-95 WILL BE OPEN and unaffected by the construction.

See the map for the detour route.