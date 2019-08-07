https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Bridge-closure-planned-in-Stamford-14287889.php
Bridge closure planned in Stamford
Photo: Contributed Photo
While the closure is in effect, the EXIT 9 SOUTHBOUND OFF-RAMP and the ROUTE 1 NORTHBOUND I-95 ON-RAMP WILL BE CLOSED.
The following ramps will remain open:
Exit 9 Northbound on- and off-ramps at Seaside Ave
Exit 9 Southbound on-ramp
ALL TRAVEL LANES ON I-95 WILL BE OPEN and unaffected by the construction.
See the map for the detour route.
