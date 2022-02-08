Breonna Taylor case to resume after surgery, weather delays DYLAN LOVAN, Associated Press Feb. 8, 2022 Updated: Feb. 8, 2022 1:44 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison. Questioning of potential jurors begins Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, for the trial of the former Kentucky police officer involved in a botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician. Hankison is standing trial on three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing wildly into Taylor’s neighbors’ apartments in March 2020. No drugs were found during the raid, and the warrant was later found to be flawed. (Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police Department via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. Questioning of potential jurors begins Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, for the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in a botched raid that killed Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician. Brett Hankison is standing trial on three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing wildly into Taylor’s neighbors’ apartments in March 2020. No drugs were found during the raid, and the warrant was later found to be flawed. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File) Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 This March 13, 2020, photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison. A judge has denied a request from the legal team of Hankison, who took part in the deadly 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor’s home, to bar the media from part of his upcoming trial. But Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith ruled Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, that the media can’t bring cameras into the courtroom while individual prospective jurors are questioned ahead of the trial. (Louisville Metro Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jury selection in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the deadly raid that killed Breonna Taylor is scheduled to resume after a week of delays.
The first questioning of prospective jurors in Brett Hankison's wanton endangerment trial is slated to get underway on Tuesday. It was set to begin last week but was delayed by inclement weather and after Hankison had to have minor surgery.