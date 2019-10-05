Breast-pumping worker sues Wal-Mart for alleged retaliation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Wal-Mart employee has sued the company after suspecting she was fired for complaining about not getting adequate break time to pump breast milk for her 5-month-old baby.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that Mary Thomas filed the $125,000 lawsuit this week against the retail giant after her initial Sept. 13 complaint against the Oregon store.

Thomas' attorney says the Arkansas-based company retaliated when management fired her six days after she asked for a break at the beginning of her shift.

Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove says what Thomas has alleged is not consistent with company policy.

U.S. Department of Labor says employers must provide time for mothers to pump their milk for the baby's first year of life. A new Oregon law that took effect Sept. 29 added six months.

