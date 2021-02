DARIEN — The day Chris Herren’s childhood dream came true, a new nightmare had already begun burrowing itself into his life.

A high school basketball star of national prominence who eventually landed in the NBA, Herren’s career and personal life were destroyed by his addiction to narcotics.

On Wednesday night he appeared online for a question-and-answer session and program organized by The Community Fund of Darien, part of its “Our Darien” series, called “Changing the Conversation on Substance Use.” The event, which included a 30-minute taped video of Herren telling his story about his addiction and ultimate recovery, was moderated by John Hamilton, president and chief executive officer of Liberation Programs. It was the second time Herren talked to the Darien community.

“The beauty of living life in sobriety,” he said, “eventually it allows you to find a silver lining in all your sad stories. You become grateful for your worst moments. You forgive and you allow yourself to be forgiven.”

With over 12 years of continuous sobriety, Herren now runs his own treatment organization called Herren Wellness, with locations in Massachusetts and Virginia, as well as a national nonprofit called the Herren Project that provides free resources and support for substance use disorder.

“I don’t believe in cutting off. I believe in helping,” he said, asked about the concept of tough love to try and push an addict toward seeking help.

“I think this is an illness that requires treatment, and I will always push a family member towards treatment,” he said, noting that enabling an addict in any way is, at the same time, a very personal decision. “I think everybody’s heart is different. Everybody’s story is a little different.”

But Herren was adamant about encouraging conversation and honesty from the onset of drug and alcohol use with young people.

“We talk about the worst day and we forget the first day,” he said, “and the saddest thing I see on college campuses and high schools is that we’ve normalized some of these mistakes. That the first day is no big deal, that the drinking and smoking is minor and that the marijuana doesn’t matter.”

“I think when it comes to young adults, early intervention is critical. ... The conversation needs to start,” he said in response to a question from Hamilton. “The stigma around addiction, it’s so deep. It’s been going on for so many years. The shame and the guilt that come along with it (prevent) early interventions.”

In response to a question about how kids can deal with choosing to not drink or use drugs, he pointed out an irony.

“Sadly we have to even ask that question, that’s what’s amazing — that we’ve created this kind of atmosphere and culture in the teen years that kids feel uncomfortable not doing drugs and alcohol.”

By the time Herren was in his first year at Boston College he was already meeting trouble. Despite appearing in national magazines as a basketball prodigy from his Fall River, Mass., high school when entering college, he failed three different drug tests for marijuana and cocaine as a freshman and was ultimately expelled.

After entering the NBA in 1999 at age 23 — first with the Denver Nuggets — Herren saw his childhood dream of playing for the Boston Celtics come true in 2000.

Yet on the very day he attended the press conference announcing the move, he was sick with withdrawal from his first foray into narcotics, the same drugs that would lose him his place on the team within a year.

While he followed lucrative offers to play in other countries, including Italy and China, his addiction followed as well and only amplified.

“At 24 years old, I became an intravenous drug user,” he said.

The next few years saw overdoses, accidents and arrests. While he was able to maintain relationships with his wife and three children, those too became strained to the point where it looked like he would lose them.

Herren found himself wandering the streets of his hometown collecting cans and hustling money to buy liquor and drugs, and contemplating suicide.

“I did whatever I could to get high,” he said, continuing into his mid-30s.

Asked what the hardest part of being sober was, Herren noted issues relating to self-esteem.

“I think self-esteem is always challenging,” he said. “Just because you’re sober doesn’t mean you don’t lack in certain areas in life.”

Herren saidhow, beginning at age 14, he was constantly scrutinized by coaches, leading to tons of resultant pressure.

Likewise, he said, “I think there’s a lot of kids in high school that feel they have to live up to something or pretend to be someone.”

Herren said the onus was on adults to open the conversation about substances and addiction, at the same time striving not to normalize the behaviors among young people.

“I think for years we’ve almost surrendered to the fact that high school kids are going to engage in this type of behavior,” he said, “and to me it’s just almost sad.”

Herren said the reason he does these talks is “we talk about drugs, alcohol and mental health and what it looks like in the end rather than addressing the beginning. ... I think early intervention is critical. We need to focus on self-esteem, nutrition, social and emotional health and breaking down stigma.”

Herren said he uses his story as a foundation to ask students important questions that they may be struggling with.

“It is all about the ‘why’ and refocusing the conversation on substance use disorder to the first day not the last,” he said.

Community Fund Youth Asset Team members Katie Chandler and Ethan Fox recently conducted an interview with Herren.

Chandler said Herren’s emphasis on “why” individuals engage in substance abuse “impacted me most.”

“He suggests parents, instead of asking ‘who were you with’ or ‘what were you doing,’ ask ‘why did you choose to do that’ to get to the root of what may be going on in their kids’ lives,” Chandler said. “This topic is so relevant right now because there is so much pressure on kids to be perfect, especially in Darien. Substance abuse and mental health issues are even more prevalent as we are amid a pandemic and “shut down” of many in-person activities.”

Fox said he is motiviated to serve on the Youth Asset Team because of how “initiatives like our involvement with Chris Herren target the most pressing issues facing the youth in our community.”

The next event in the “Our Darien” speaker series is on March 4 at 10 a.m. Parent educator Cristina Young will present “Managing Difficult Moments with Teens,” a conversation about mental health, substance use, and tactics talking with teens during turbulent times.

The talk is the third in a series of “Our Darien” events this year sponsored by The Community Fund of Darien’s Thriving Youth Task Force to educate parents about the dangers of substance use, youth mental health and how they can best support their teens. Registration is free and required at www.communityfunddarien.org.