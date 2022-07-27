Brazil towel sales emerge to mock mistrust of polls DIANE JEANTET and DAVID BILLER, Associated Press July 27, 2022 Updated: July 27, 2022 5:37 p.m.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — As keen supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro claim polls signaling he will lose his reelection bid can't be trusted, an unlikely proxy has emerged: towel sales.
Cashing in on skepticism of pollsters ahead of October elections, some street vendors have begun using scoreboards to track sales of towels bearing the faces of far-right Bolsonaro and his rival, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the leftist Workers’ Party.
Written By
DIANE JEANTET and DAVID BILLER