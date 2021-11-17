Brazil swaps acclaimed welfare program for untested stand-in

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's government rolled out a new welfare program Wednesday, temporarily ensuring much needed financial help for millions of families while also worrying experts because funding and other details have yet to be determined.
The cash-transfer program is called Brazil Aid and replaces Bolsa Familia (Family Grant), a widely praised, two-decade-old initiative of the leftist Workers' Party. The new program increases the monthly stipend for each beneficiary to an average of 224 reais ($40) from 190 reais and also will raise the number of recipients.