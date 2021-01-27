Brazil's Bolsonaro cries foul over reports on condensed milk

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro delivered a profanity-laced attack on the media Wednesday after reports that his administration spent $3 million on cans of condensed milk in 2020 sparked outrage and ridicule. The purchases triggered a debate over spending priorities weeks after he declined to extend a pandemic welfare program.
Bolsonaro issued expletives and insults against journalists while addressing dozens of supporters at a restaurant in Brasilia, adding the 2.5 million cans of condensed milk, one of his favorite desserts, will feed more than 370,000 members of the armed forces, among others.