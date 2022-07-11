Brazil: leaders call for calm after party official's killing

Alexander Moschkowich/AP

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A federal prison guard and alleged supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro killed a local official from the leftist Workers’ Party in the Brazilian state of Parana, according to state police. The shooting death comes ahead of a highly polarized presidential election in October.

On Saturday night, Jorge Jose da Rocha turned up uninvited at the birthday party of local Workers' Party official, Marcelo Arruda, and shot him, Parana state police said. Citing several witnesses, police said Da Rocha had shouted his support for Bolsonaro before firing at the victim.