Braun fundraising points to pricey GOP Indiana governor race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A few dozen big-money donors have helped Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun quickly catch up in fundraising with GOP rivals in the 2024 race for Indiana governor, with his campaign saying Tuesday it has raised about $1.5 million since formally launching his bid just over a month ago.
Braun’s campaign told The Associated Press he has also transferred about $1.5 million from his Senate campaign fund as he foregoes a reelection bid for his Senate seat that is also up for election next year.