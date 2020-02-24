Bra donations are sought in Darien this week for annual Mardi Bra drive

The Undies Project will hold its 5th annual bra drive, Mardi "Bra", to coincide with Mardi Gras.

For the fifth year The Undies Project will hold its annual bra drive, called Mardi Bras to coincide with Mardi Gras.

Donations of new and gently used (clean) bras to donate to those less fortunate are being sought. The drive will take place in Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Stamford, Westport and, new this year, Wilton.

For those who are homeless, living in shelters or who are on a low income, a bra is unattainable, or a big expense. For many, underwear is a necessity, not a luxury. No one should have to make the choice between putting food on the table or purchasing new underwear. All sizes of bras are needed, but in particular sizes 34-38.

All donations received will be distributed through The Undies Project’s partner agencies in Lower Fairfield and Lower Westchester Counties that help those in need. The mission of The Undies Project is to provide new underwear to men, women and children in need to improve their lives. Underwear is the most under-donated, and most needed, item of clothing that many of us take for granted. Hygiene and physical comfort are only a part of this basic human need. New, clean underwear also provides dignity and self-esteem.

The Undies Project is a 501(c)(3) public charity that was started in 2015 by Laura Delaflor and Lucy Langley to fulfill this need. Donations can be made Friday, Feb. 21st to Monday, March 9 at the following participating local businesses in Darien: Aux Delices, Goodwives Shopping Center, 25 Old Kings Hwy N; Browne & Co, 865 Post Rd and Nielsen’s Florist & Garden Shop, 1405 Boston Post Rd.

For a full list of all participating businesses in other towns please visit www.theundiesproject.org/event. For more information email info@theundiesproject.org.