Boy in critical condition after being shot in Phoenix home

PHOENIX (AP) — A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized in extremely critical condition after being shot at his family's mobile home Wednesday, Phoenix police said.

They said a man and a 15-year-old boy were handling a gun for unknown reasons.

The man told police he left the room and then heard a gunshot and returned to see the child had been shot.

Police said the child’s family called 911 and then drove the injured boy to a hospital where they were met by paramedics.

Police didn't immediately identify the child or the family members involved in the incident, which remains under investigation.