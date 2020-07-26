Boy, 4, dies after being pulled from apartment complex pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A 4-year-old boy died after he was pulled from a pond at an apartment complex in northeast Columbus, police said.

Officers were called to the Mallards Landing complex just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday after a witness pulled the child from the water and brought him to the edge of the pond, police said.

Mahmoud Mohamed Kadi, 4, was taken to St. Ann's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The case is being investigated as a suspected drowning, and anyone with information is being asked to call homicide investigators, police said.