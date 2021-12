LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 13-year-old boy was killed and a 9-year-old girl wounded in a Los Angeles shooting on Monday, authorities said.

A woman in her 30s was also shot and wounded, according to Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. She is in stable condition.

The boy and the woman were in a car in the Wilmington neighborhood in the southern part of Los Angeles around 4:45 p.m. when they were approached by at least two people who opened fire, according to The Daily Breeze.

The 9-year-old girl was struck by stray gunfire as she stood in a nearby schoolyard, The Daily Breeze reported. She is stable but in critical condition.

A description of the suspects has not been released.

“This is such a tragedy. Gun violence has destroyed too many lives in this country and tonight it has terrorized another community,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents the neighborhood, in a statement. "I am praying for the family of this little boy and for the recovery of the little girl and young woman.”