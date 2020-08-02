Boxes of curated Darien business goods will benefit Person-to-Person

Opus for Person-to-Person is offering boxes of popular items from Darien businesses to benefit Person-to-Person through Aug. 11.

DARIEN — Opus for Person-to-Person has begun offering “OPUS ♥ Local,” a box of popular local products for home delivery. Proceeds will benefit Person-to-Person and town businesses.

“During these challenging times, we've collectively felt a strong desire to help members of our local community experiencing hardship due to COVID-19 and to keep our favorite shops and restaurants thriving despite pandemic restrictions” said Elizabeth Banach, vice president of Opus for Person-to-Person.

The nonprofit volunteer organization has partnered with local businesses to create limited-edition boxes filled with exclusive products, gift cards and other treats up to 25 percent off retail value and free delivery.

The “OPUS ♥ Local: Best of Darien” box will be offered at $125 (retail value $170). The “Kids Edition” box is priced at $99 (retail value $119). Proceeds from sales will reimburse vendors for their participation and provide pathways toward economic security for individuals and families throughout lower Fairfield County.

Contributors to the first two box offerings, “Best of Darien” and “Kids Edition” include Sipstirs, Nielsen’s Florist & Garden Shop, Everything is Rosey, Palmer’s Market, Browne & Co, Inner Light, Sokayri, NEAT, Coco & Lala Darien, Dudley Stephens, Honey Joe’s Family Coffee House, Chocolate Works of Darien, Dough & Co, Barrett Bookstore, Darien Toy Box, Make- Modern, Talita Moss Yoga, and others.

Orders must be placed at www.opus4p2p.org by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 11. Packages will be delivered during the week of Sept. 6. Opus for Person-to-Person plans to release additional “OPUS ♥ Local” boxes of varying themes throughout the year.