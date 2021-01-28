Botticelli painting sells for $92 million at auction in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A small painting by Sandro Botticelli sold at Sotheby's in New York on Thursday for $92.2 million, an auction record for the Renaissance master.

The work, “Young Man Holding a Roundel,” from about 1475, depicts a young nobleman holding a round painting of a saint. It is one of just three portraits in private hands by the artist best known for “The Birth of Venus" and “Primavera.”