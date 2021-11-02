Both sides ask Indiana high court to decide on emergency law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general continues to criticize Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for trying to block a new law that gives state legislators more power to intervene during public health emergencies, even while agreeing that the state Supreme Court should take up the dispute.
The attorney general’s office said in a court filing late Monday that it supports the Supreme Court taking over the governor's case after a Marion County judge ruled last month that the state constitution gives the General Assembly the authority to determine when and for how long it will meet.