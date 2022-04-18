Boston Marathon returns to springtime spot for 126th running JENNIFER McDERMOTT, Associated Press April 18, 2022 Updated: April 18, 2022 8:02 a.m.
HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — Runners were gearing up for the Boston Marathon on Monday, marking the return of the prestigious race to its springtime spot for the first time since the pandemic began.
At 6 a.m. in Hopkinton, Race Director Dave McGillivray sent out a group of about 20 from the Massachusetts National Guard, which walks the course annually, announcing the start of the 126th Boston Marathon. He told them that the “comeback is greater than the setback.”
