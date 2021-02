BOSTON (AP) — A bookkeeper has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for embezzling more than $1.5 million from two employers, federal prosecutors said.

Jessica Greenan, 42, of Barnstable, embezzled more than $1.1 million from a Cape Cod store from October 2014 until she was fired in March 2018 by wiring funds from the store’s bank account to pay personal credit card bills on more than 500 occasions, according to a statement Thursday from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.