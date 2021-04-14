Body pulled from Mississippi River is missing LSU student

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The body pulled from the Mississippi River on Tuesday has been identified as missing LSU freshman Kori Gauthier.

“Since Kori was first reported missing, the LSU Police Department, Baton Rouge Police Department and other law enforcement agencies and volunteers have taken exhaustive measures to locate her and, in the process, to determine what led to her disappearance,” LSU Chief of Police Bart Thompson said Wednesday in a statement. “This is a difficult conclusion for all of us, but we hope this will bring closure for the Gauthier family.”