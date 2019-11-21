Body of wanted drug suspect found in New Mexico mortuary

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (AP) — The hunt for a suspected gang leader by federal narcotics agents has ended after the man’s body was discovered in a New Mexico mortuary.

The Albuquerque Journal reported the body of 43-year-old Johnny Lee Padilla was found last week at Albuquerque’s Gabaldon Mortuary.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents are investigating whether Padilla was tortured and executed in Mexico, where they believe he was living under the protection of a cartel leader.

Authorities say they found Padilla’s body through an obituary on the mortuary’s website.

Authorities have linked Padilla to the Juarez Cartel and identified him as a leader in the Los Padillas gang.

A federal grand jury in Albuquerque indicted Padilla on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in 2015, but authorities say he was out of reach in Mexico.

