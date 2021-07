MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The body of a missing 37-year-old Nevada woman was recovered from a logjam on the Cascade River on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman and a 62-year-old Oak Harbor man went missing Thursday while floating down the Cascade River. A search began Thursday night after the pair did not arrive as planned at the Marble Creek campground, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.