Body of man recovered after a house fire in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been found dead after a house fire in northwest Albuquerque.

A spokeswoman for Albuquerque Fire Rescue says crews responded to a single-story house fire about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the side, back and the roof of the home.

They say a man and a dog were both found dead during an initial search of the house.

Authorities say the man hasn’t been identified yet and it’s unknown how the fire started.