Body found in Verde River was suspect in officer's shooting

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — The body of a man found in the Verde River has been positively identified as Valentin Rodriguez, who was suspected of shooting an Arizona police officer, authorities said Thursday.

Yavapai-Apache Nation police Sgt. Preston Brogdon is recovering after being shot in the abdomen on Feb. 9. A bullet went through his vest and belt, punctured his small intestine and shattered his pelvis and hip.