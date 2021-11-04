Body donated for science dissected at 'Oddities' expo

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The body of a Louisiana man who wanted it donated for science was dissected before paying viewers at an “Oddities and Curiosities Expo” in Oregon, news agencies report. His wife is aghast.
“As far as I’m concerned, it’s horrible, unethical, and I just don’t have the words to describe it,” Elsie Saunders of Baker, a Baton Rouge suburb, told The Advocate. “I have all this paperwork that says his body would be used for science — nothing about this commercialization of his death.”