Body ID'd after being found in car at Cahokia car dealership

CAHOKIA, Ill. (AP) — A coroner has identified the decomposed remains of a woman whose body was found inside a car parked at an automotive repair shop and car dealership in Illinois’ Metro East region.

The woman was identified as Michelle R. Johnson, 38, by St. Clair County coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Johnson, who was homeless, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after her body was discovered inside a car parked at a dealership and auto repair shop in Cahokia, the Belleville News-Democrat reported

Cahokia Police Capt. Plew said the car in which Johnson was discovered was parked at the business along Illinois 3. Investigators have not determined how long the body had been there or the circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death.