Boat with 23 Haitian migrants stopped off Florida coast

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — U.S. officials say they have stopped a boat off the Atlantic coast carrying 23 Haitian migrants who were being smuggled into Florida by two Bahamian men.

The U.S. Coast Guard said 15 Haitian male migrants and 8 Haitian female migrants were detained in a Friday operation, and one of the women was taken separately in an emergency boat to receive medical care.

The migrants and suspected smugglers were traveling in a 25-foot boat and authorities say “migrant condition and weather quickly deteriorated.”

The two suspected smugglers were transferred to the custody of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection for potential prosecution.