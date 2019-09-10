Board to discuss liability concerns about Hula Hoop Tree

AMBER, Iowa (AP) — Liability concerns have been raised about the Hula Hoop Tree that sits alongside a county road in eastern Iowa.

The Jones County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the concerns at the board meeting Tuesday in Anamosa. The discussion could include proposals to move it, tear it down or find another tree or place for the hoops.

Some local folks say the first hula hoop on the tree was blown there during a storm, but there are other, competing versions about what happened. Hundreds of colorful hoops now adorn the dead tree, which has become a quirky landmark that's drawn visitors from around the Midwest and beyond.

Supervisor Lloyd Eaken worries that the tree is in such bad shape it won't be able to hold up the weight of the hoops for much longer. County Sheriff Greg Graver says the tree's location near Amber makes it an unsafe place for motorists to stop.