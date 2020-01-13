Board on prescription drug costs to hold first meeting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The new Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board is holding its first meeting.

The five-member board is holding an organizational meeting in Annapolis, Maryland, on Monday.

The board will examine the high cost of prescription drugs.

It will have the authority to establish procedures to make high-cost drugs more affordable for state and local governments.

The board will be required to make recommendations to the legislature by 2023 on how to make expensive drugs more affordable for all state residents.

State lawmakers approved legislation to create the board last year.