Board of Selectmen virtual meeting: 10 a.m. Monday
There will be a Board of Selectmen Special meeting on Monday, April 6, at 10 a.m.
This is a virtual meeting. This meeting is available to the public on TV-Channel 79.
Items on the agenda include: Discuss and take action on request to appropriate LOTCIP grant, and updates from selectmen serving on other committees.
Town Hall continues to remain closed to the public.
