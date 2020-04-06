Board of Selectmen virtual meeting: 10 a.m. Monday

Town of Darien seal Town of Darien seal Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Board of Selectmen virtual meeting: 10 a.m. Monday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

There will be a Board of Selectmen Special meeting on Monday, April 6, at 10 a.m.

This is a virtual meeting. This meeting is available to the public on TV-Channel 79.

Items on the agenda include: Discuss and take action on request to appropriate LOTCIP grant, and updates from selectmen serving on other committees.

Town Hall continues to remain closed to the public.