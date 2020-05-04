Board of Selectmen to meet Monday, address cancelation of holiday events

The cancelation of Darien’s Memorial Day parade and fourth of July fireworks is the top of the agenda for Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting at 3 p.m. Read the full agenda here.

The meeting will be live-streamed by Darien’s TV 79. Watch here.

Many neighboring towns have already canceled their Memorial Day parades in light of the social distancing being practiced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Darien’s Memorial Day parade is rain or shine so it has not been canceled while other towns may have in recent years. Read more about the parade’s history here. The parade was scheduled for Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

The fireworks are usually held on a Saturday near the holiday if not on the holiday at Darien High School.

Other items on the agenda include an update on the impact of COVID-19 on the town. On Sunday, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson gave a statisics update for Darien. As of May 3, there were four new cases disagnosed, bringing the total to 195. There were 11 hospitals and four deaths. Stevenson said two of the four deaths and three of Darien’s cases were assisted living residents.

The Darien Times still intends to publish its special Memorial Day supplement in the May 21 issue. Email submissions to editor@darientimes.com.