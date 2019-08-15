Board of Selectmen appoint Kevin Cunningham to police commission

A sign outside the Darien Police Department. A sign outside the Darien Police Department. Photo: Jeanna Petersen Shepard / Jeanna Petersen Shepard Photo: Jeanna Petersen Shepard / Jeanna Petersen Shepard Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Board of Selectmen appoint Kevin Cunningham to police commission 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The 3 to 2 vote in favor of appointing Kevin Cunningham to serve on Darien’s Police Commission was along party lines at Thursday night’s Board of Selectmen meeting.

Republican Selectmen Kip Koons and Susan Marks, as well as First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, voted in favor of Cunningham, while Pamela Sparkman and Marc Thorne — both Democrats — voted against the appointment.

The Board of Selectmen were in Executive Session for 45 minutes prior to the public meeting.

The other candidate for the position was Sharad Samy.

Cunningham will be filling a vacancy being left by Paul Johnson, who is resigning after having “given exemplary service on the Police Commission for 32 years,” said Stevenson, prior to announcing the appointment. Johnson is currently chairman of the commission.

Stevenson, who, as First Selectman, needed to vote affirmatively for Cunningham in order for him to be appointed, said both Samy and Cunningham were “outstanding candidates” and it was a very difficult decision to make.

“In my tenure as first selectmen, this has been the most deliberative that we’ve ever been in terms of seating someone to a board or a commission, probably because the seat has been filled for 32 years. We felt the weight of that decision very fully,” she said.

Cunningham’s term begins Sept. 18 and ends June 30, 2020.

“We’ll have the opportunity to bring Kevin back next June and talk about his reappointment at that point in time,” Stevenson said.

The Police Commission will be selecting its chairman once Cunningham is seated.

Cunningham, who ran for the Planning & Zoning Commission as a Democrat, recently resigned from that position.

In an email, he told The Darien Times that he will be taking on a leadership role at the Noroton Presybterian Church and the P&Z Commission meetings would conflict with his new role.

“I’m so excited and blessed to have been asked by the leadership at Noroton Presbyterian Church to help develop and grow a brand new youth ministry program for middle school-aged students starting in September. It's truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be able to do this with my son and I can't tell you how much I'm looking forward to it,” he wrote. “The only bad part is that both these church gatherings and P&Z meetings happen in the evening at the beginning of the week, and as much as I would like to, it's just impossible to do both.”

Samy has been a Darien resident for nearly five decades. A Democrat, he is a member of VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) and is very active in town in regard to veterans affairs. He served in Djibouti, Africa, for a six-month period in 2005.

He said in a prior Darien Times article that after years of being a Republican, he became a Democrat when Barack Obama was first elected. Since then, he said he has not liked the direction his former party has gone.

John Sini, who recently resigned as chairman of the Planning & Zoning Commission, said that he is “pleased” to hear that Cunningham “is continuing to serve our town in an important role. As the longest serving member of P&Z, Kevin always proved to be fair and level headed during his tenure. Kevin’s experience as first responder and his career focused on emergency services will be invaluable to the Police Commission.”

sfox@darientimes.com

Additional reporting by Susan Shultz