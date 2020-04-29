Board of Ed to discuss eLearning, special ed, Board of Finance budget reductions

The Board of Education is meeting on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. to discuss eLearning, get an update on special education, and enrollment, among other items.

Also on the agenda is to address a requested reduction to the budget approved in February by the Board of Finance to keep the mill rate flat in light of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the public wishing to comment on an agenda item may email Schools Superintendent Alan Addley aaddley@darienps.org or Board of Ed Chairman Tara Ochman at tochman@darienps.org by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29.

Note that comments regarding how much, in dollar amount, of the education budget to save or cut should be directed to the Board of Finance. Contact info for the Board of Finance can be found on the town website here.

The finance board met last week to discuss reducing the financial impact on residents by revisiting previously approved budgets.

It recommended that the Board of Education reduce its budget in the amount of $971,000 to provide a zero mill rate increase or $1.63 million to keep the budget levy flat.

The recommended budget sent to the Board of Finance by the Board of Ed in February totaled $103,521,534, or an increase from the previous year of 3.4%.

“We are trying to see if we can reduce these budgets and reduce pressure on our taxpayers, given the circumstances that we are in currently,” said Board of Finance Chairman Jon Zagrodzky at the Thursday meeting.

The Board of Finance also recommended to the Board of Selectmen to make modifications in its originally proposed budget of $47,875,998.

In order to get to a flat mill rate of 16.47 mills between the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Education, the Board of Selectmen needs to find a reduction of $351,000 in its budget. In order to get to a total dollar tax levy, the selectmen have to reduce their budget by $591,000 .

The agenda for the Board of Education meeting as well as a memo detailing an analysis of how the board would be able to achieve either option is available on the school district site by going here.

The Board of Finance intends to conduct detailed review of the town budget in May, with the final vote by the Representative Town Meeting in June. Read more here.

The Board of Ed meeting is virtual only and can be accessed by the public via this Live stream, using the user name: public@darienps.org and password: Boardmeeting429.

More info: DarienPs.org