Blizzard conditions continues across northern, central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Iowa are urging people to use caution and stay indoors if possible as blizzard conditions continued to wreak havoc in northern and central parts of the state on Saturday.

The danger on roads was highlighted by a dashcam video recorded Friday from a delivery truck and made public by the Iowa State Patrol. The video shows a state trooper and a person who had been involved in a crash along Interstate 80 near Council Bluffs in western Iowa surveying the damage when another truck loses control on the slick interstate and barrels into the crash scene, barely missing the trooper and other man.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning Saturday for the northwestern quarter of Iowa, and winter storm and weather advisories for most of the other parts of the state. The weather service warned that widespread blowing snow would drastically reduce visibility, and winds of up to 50 mph would produce bitter wind chills as low as 25 below zero by the afternoon.

Those wind chills could drop to 35-below by overnight into Sunday as temperatures continue to drop, the service said. Blustery winds were expected to subside by Sunday evening, but bitter cold weather to expected to persist through Tuesday.